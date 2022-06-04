ELGIN — In recognition of an unwavering commitment in service of veterans and their families, employees and volunteers of the Fort Sill National Cemetery were presented with the Organization of Excellence designation on Friday.
The certificate marking the designation was presented by The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Matthew Quinn, who oversees all 155 of the country’s National Cemeteries.
“Every year we look through all of the cemeteries and present awards based upon the quality of the cemeteries, how they’re doing, and Fort Sill National Cemetery was one of those awardees this year,” Quinn said.
The standards for the award are derived from customer satisfaction surveys, appearance of headstones and grounds, daily cleanliness of customer facing facilities, equipment and facility maintenance and safety of visitors and employees.
An independent organizational assessment that compared the Fort Sill National Cemetery against National Cemetery Administration standards showed that it met or exceeded the National Shrine Standard in 74 of 74 categories.
“It’s a very slim number of cemeteries that receive this recognition, it really is an excellence award,” Quinn said. “It’s important to us that the veterans we serve, as well as the family members, are cared for and that these cemeteries are a lasting place of honor for them.”
In a small recognition ceremony on Friday, Quinn presented the cemetery’s administration team and staff with a certificate in honor of their hard work.
“Not every cemetery gets this, nor should they,” Quinn said. “This is really made possible because of teamwork.”
Matthew Priest, the assistant director for the cemetery, concurred.
“We have been short staffed since COVID started. But the service this team has provided to the veterans and their families, and the care that they have provided these hallow grounds is remarkable,” Priest said. “The first person you see here is one of our volunteers, someone who doesn’t have to be here, who chooses to be here. So I thank them.”
The last time the cemetery received this recognition, which is awarded each year, was in 2015.
“It’s an honor to receive this recognition again,” Priest said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the team.”