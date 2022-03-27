WEBBERS FALLS — A Fort Sill man is in critical condition at a Tulsa hospital following a wreck with a stopped semi Friday in Muskogee County.
Jeremy Davis, 35, was flown to St. Francis Hospital where he was admitted in critical condition with head and leg injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Davis was driving a Kia Optima eastbound on Interstate 40 shortly after 11:30 p.m. when he struck a tractor trailer rig driven by Jackie Poarch in the outside lane from behind, about 1 mile south of Webbers Falls, Trooper John Duerson reported.
Poarch, 40, of Flora, Miss., was not wearing a seatbelt. Duerson reported he was uninjured in the wreck.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, according to the report.