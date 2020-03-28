Fort Sill will have its second live-streamed town hall at 6 p.m. Tuesday. As with the first one last Tuesday the command team will deal mainly with the post’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.
The town hall can be viewed on either the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill web page or the official “US Army Fort Sill” Facebook page.
Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, commanding general, said at the close of the first town hall that his goal is to have these live-streamed question-and-answer sessions “about weekly and I could increase that frequency if the demand is there.”