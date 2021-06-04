Fort Sill Law Enforcement partners with local agencies

Fort Sill Law Enforcement held its first Joint Law Enforcement Brief Thursday with area law enforcement agencies to “take action against corrosive behaviors that affect those on post and off.”
“Today is a working group between local law enforcement and local agencies, state agencies and installation Military Police Department and Army civilian police departments,” said Lt. Col. Michael King, Fort Sill’s Directorate of Emergency Services director and Provost Marshal. “We work with all agencies locally because our soldiers live on or off the installation. So it’s important and imperative that we work with local law enforcement to ensure the safety and security of all military personnel.”
The goal of the group which includes Lawton Police Department, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Comanche Nation Police Department among many others, is to share information or gather information from local partners, King said.
Fort Sill is pushing several initiatives including a “Command Team ride-along,” said King. The ride-along will allow Fort Sill leadership to see local “hotspots” first-hand.
“We’ve invited command teams to ride along with some of the local law enforcement so they can see hotspots or danger areas that then we can notify our community about staying away from,” King said. “So if there’s a particular area that our community needs to be aware of, then that ride along program with local law enforcement allows commanders to see exactly where that is. They can relay that information back to our soldiers in our community, and our community is aware of it and they don’t, they don’t accidentally wander into an area they shouldn’t be.”
King said he wasn’t aware of any hotspots in Lawton.
The group will meet on a quarterly basis. Participants will discuss problems, identify trends and establish resolutions and track progress, King said in the briefing.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Capt. Joe D. Williams, commander of Troop G, besides discussions, the group will also share training. He said he will provide Fort Sill police refresher training in standardized field sobriety testing and Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) training. The ARIDE program was developed to address the gap in training between the Standardized Field Sobriety Testing (SFST) and the Drug Evaluation and Classification (DEC) Program.
“This is a really good deal,” said Williams. “It’s good that we’re meeting and we’re collaborating and swapping information so we can jointly attack this when we see a problem. By coming together every quarter and talking about it, we can identify a way to correct problems.”
Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. Rhett Taylor addressed the more than 30 attendees and said he looked forward to working with them.
“I mean, this is just phenomenal to have everybody here to talk about trends, their department, their agency, and where we have friction points working together,” Taylor said. “I think it’s critical that we all meet and work together on how we serve the community.”