Fort Sill is bringing a little convenient Christmas cheer to the children of enlisted soldiers with the opening of its Toys for Kids program.
The kick-off ceremony for the program was held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Fort Sill Conference Center, and the program will continue through Friday.
The program provides free gifts for children of enlisted men and women at Fort Sill. The program is open to anyone ranked E-4 and below, and can be entered only by referral from an individual’s commanding officer.
In his opening remarks, Col. Rhett Taylor, the Garrison Commander for Fort Sill, spoke about the importance of these holiday events for building a sense of community at Fort Sill.
“Our soldiers will leave here knowing we care,” Taylor said. “We care enough to lighten the load during tense and stressful times, so they can relax and just see their children have that look of awe for the holidays.”
After his remarks, Taylor officially cut the ribbon in front of the gift storage room, with assistance from Darryle Jones, Fort Sill’s Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation director and the event’s special guest, Santa Claus.
Immediately following the ribbon cutting, a few soldiers were invited in to choose presents for their children. One of these soldiers, Pvt. 2nd Class Kyle Southern, said the opportunity provided a lot of relief for him.
“Being enlisted, with four kids and a wife, it’s hard times,” Southern said. “And you struggle to find your way around, and to make Christmas as happy as it can be for your youngsters.”
Southern also said he was impressed with the wide selection of gifts available through the program.
“It blew me away,” Southern said. “I was definitely not expecting everything that was in there. They have anything and everything a kid could want.”
The selection in the storeroom was an impressive one, with metal shelves full of baby dolls, board games, Nerf guns and much more.
Angelina Morlock, Special Events Coordinator for Fort Sill, said the aim of the program was to provide plenty of choice for the selected soldiers.
“We’ve got over 1,000 toys, and so far, we’ve chosen 290 children,” Morlock said. “We try to cover a range of toys for all kinds of interests.”
Apart from providing gifts for the selected soldiers and their families, volunteers from the program also wrap the gifts for them.
Registration for the Toys for Kids program on Fort Sill will remain open until the program ends on Friday. In addition, anyone still interested in donating gifts can place them in the donation box provided at the Fort Sill Conference Center. All gift donations must be unopened.