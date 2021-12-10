Fort Sill has significantly streamlined the process for getting a visitor pass with the installation of two automated visitor kiosks at the Visitor Control Center.
The kiosks were installed at the center in early November. Since then, there have been four Advanced Individual Training and several more Basic Training graduation ceremonies, events that would usually be attended by hundreds — or even thousands — of visitors.
The process before the installation of the kiosks would’ve taken about 20-30 minutes per person, leaving visitors for these big events waiting up to an hour to receive a pass.
With the installation of the kiosks, the entire process has changed, according to Ryan Clark, the Chief of Guards for Fort Sill.
“We have an AIT graduation today and the place is empty,” Clark said. “That’s not normal. We love it.”
The process for using the kiosks is simple. Visitors initiate the process by pressing a button, at which point they are prompted to enter a phone number and their Social Security number.
After entering this information, users insert their driver’s license or passport into a slot on the kiosk and initiate a background check, after which the machine will either print their pass or prompt them to see a guard to complete the process.
Lt. Col. Michael King, Director of Emergency Services for Fort Sill, said that the average time people spend to get a visitors pass at the center has been cut down by more than half with the kiosks.
“It takes less than five minutes for the entire process now, usually,” King said. “It’s really fast, really easy.”
Fort Sill is one of only two military installations in the United States to have these visitor kiosks, the other being Fort Riley, Kan.
King said that installing the kiosks has made life easier for all guards and employees of the Visitor Control Center.
“It cuts down a lot on the use of manpower here,” King said. “So now we can focus on weapons registration and all the other things we do here.”