Sgt. Big Deuce VIII, a donkey, took the oath of enlistment, Friday — formally enlisting in the United States Army and the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery Regiment as Fort Sill’s official mascot.
He now joins another other mascot, a goat known as Spc. Short Round, and will become a major part of Fort Sill ceremonies and history.
Big Deuce VIII will not get a lot of time to acclimatize or integrate before he and Short Round are sent out to participate in ceremonies and other events, said Capt. Mark McMenamin, commander of Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery.
“For the past two weeks Big Deuce has been training every day,” said McMenamin. “He spent two to three hours a day doing bridle training and trailering. Once he is officially enlisted, we'll be certain to bring him out to ceremonies, and this is ceremony season for us. We have a lot of the change of commands that happen all over the post, including the Old Quad.”
Donkeys can live up to 50 years, said McMenamin, and the goal is to have the donkey serve 20 years. This wasn’t the case for the previous donkey, Big Deuce VII, who was retired after only five years because of a genetic condition that made him unsuitable for service. Aside from the medical conditions, Big Deuce VII had a checkered career marred by a biting incident that saw him reduced in rank from staff sergeant to sergeant. Big Deuce VII was retired recently and sent to DT Ranch where owner Diana Burns said he will live out his life in peace.
“He’s just a sweetheart and he's fitting in, really good on our farm,” said Burns, who runs a donkey rescue. “I have two girls that they can't really be out with the herd because one of them, her feet turned really bad. She's actually working on it, so she can't really be with others so he's hanging out with them and loving life.”
In addition to taking Big Deuce VII, Burns also donated Big Deuce VIII to Fort Sill, something she said she was proud and happy to do. She said Big Deuce VIII was a rescue donkey and over the last several months she had become attached to him because of his gentle temperament.
“I'm proud of him, Burns said. “He'll be able to be around kids and other people. I have 30 acres and sometimes I don't get the time to spend with all my babies like I want to. So, instead of me being selfish and keeping them and hoarding them, I'd rather find good places and good people, that they will get love and care for every day and spent time with. That's why I made the decision … because of his temperament, and I know he'll get spoiled and loved on.”
The regiment’s tradition of having a donkey as mascot goes back almost 70 years. The mascot helps give the unit a change of pace and also helps them to honor their roots, said McMenamin.
These roots include the old "pack mule" artillery in the Philippines and the Panama Canal area where mules and donkeys were used to haul pack howitzers and other forms of ammunition, usually with "short round" right by his side.
Big Deuce VIII’s cohort, Short Round, enlisted in the Army Feb. 26, 2018, as the first female mascot. That's symbolic because at the time women were first entering the combat arms military occupational specialties, said Fort Sill officials.
Fort Sill and the United States Military Academy are the only two active-duty Army units with live mascots, said McMenamin, making Big Deuce VIII and Short Round very special animals.
The mission of A Battery is to provide field artillery support and training at the Field Artillery School, including advanced individual training, and the Basic Officer Leader Course, as well as for the Fires Center of Excellence. It also has the mission to care for the mascots.