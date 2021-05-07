FORT SILL – The identify of a Fort Sill soldier found dead Wednesday has been released.
U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Christopher L. Savidge, a 40-year-old Field Artillery Targeting Technician assigned to the Fires Center of Excellence was found unresponsive in Kiowa County by the Kiowa County Sheriff’s office, according to a statement from the Fires Center of Excellent public affairs office.
Savidge was pronounced dead by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The cause of death is currently under investigation.
The next of kin have been notified and the Army post offered “its deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues,” according to the statement.
Savidge’s death is the sixth of a Fort Sill soldier since July 2020.