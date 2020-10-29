Fort Sill and the 2nd Battalion, 6th Brigade Air Defense Artillery Battery hosted motivational and inspirational speaker Damon West Thursday.
West spoke to students in the Captains Career Course where he uses his life and the events that led to his arrest and sentencing to 65 years in prison as a “be the change” motivational story to encourage audiences to not give up.
In the mid-1990s, Damon West was the starting quarterback for the University of North Texas, until an injury sidelined him and ended his football career. As the decade came to a close the former quarterback and football star was working in politics in Washington, D.C. In the early 2000s, he was training to be a stockbroker in Dallas.
On paper, it looked like West had everything going for him — a college football record, political aspirations and a brilliant career in the world of banking. However that life would come to a screeching and abrupt halt in 2009 when the former football hero was sentenced to 65 years in prison for robbery and home invasion.
West became addicted to methamphetamines in 2004 and began robbing homes in the Dallas area to support his growing habit. After his sentencing, West was sent to the Mark W. Stiles unit in Beaumont, Texas, where he served seven years and three months before being released by a parole board. West said he will be on parole for the rest of his life.
Now, four years after his release from prison, West has written two books about the way he turned his life around: an autobiography, “The Change Agent,” and an illustrated parable about resilience, “The Coffee Bean.”
He’s traveled around the country talking to school groups and football teams about the lessons he’s learned, and this week he will be sharing his story with Fort Sill soldiers.
“I think anytime that you can take someone who has probably hit their rock bottom, which a lot of us have, and then take that and turn it into a success story is amazing,” said Lt. Col. Brad Hayes, 2/6 ADA Battalion Commander. “We’ve all gone through trials and tribulations in our lives. So, whether it’s talking to a college football team, or talking to soldiers who may go into harm’s way, just having that bit of resiliency inside of your heart and toolbag can go a long ways.”
West uses the example of the coffee bean, a parable he picked up from a fellow inmate, as a way to teach others how to be the change they’re looking for. In his version, West talks about prison being a bowl of boiling water. When you add a carrot, egg and coffee bean, the ingredients will all react differently. West uses the ingredients to symbolize a person’s inner-self and concludes the story by telling how the water changed the carrot and the egg, but the coffee bean changed the water.
“‘Be the bean’ is a mindset,” West said. “You don’t have to win your fights, but you do have to fight all your fights and that’s one of the most important lessons in life. Life is going to knock you down and you’re going to get your butt beat, but you get up and you do it every single day and eventually you’re going to start winning.”
Leaders at Fort Sill invited West to combat what they call the three corrosives: suicide, racism/extremism and sexual assault/harassment.
“The Army is making huge strides in resiliency and talking about the value of life,” said Fort Sill spokesperson Jessica Tackaberry. “Damon West’s story of redemption and resiliency is impactful.”