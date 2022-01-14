Pat Reynolds, a stage technician at McMahon Memorial Auditorium, was doing something he’d done hundreds of times before: Moving parts of a concert shell to set up for a concert.
It was early December, and the Fort Sill 77th Army band were nearly finished loading out after their Christmas Concert, when a 1,000-pound segment of the two-story concert shell fell on Reynolds, pinning him underneath.
“I missed a critical step, and the next thing I knew, the shell was coming at me,” Reynolds said. “For a second, I thought I could stop it.”
Reynolds was under the section, stunned. What had happened to him hadn’t sunk in yet. He didn’t stay pinned for long, however.
Three members of the 77th Army Band — Cpl. Nicole Mouzon, Staff Sgt. Kenneth Goss and Sgt. Karsten Burns — lifted the section of shell off Reynolds within a few moments after hearing screams from the auditorium.
Reynolds was still stunned, what had happened still sinking in, but he got out with only mild injuries and pulled muscles.
According to Mouzon, the reaction of the musicians was quick, partially a result of the training they’ve received at Fort Sill.
“Even though we’re musicians, we’re still soldiers,” Mouzon said. “All that basic training and situational awareness stays with us.”
Late Thursday afternoon, at the Patriot Club on Fort Sill, a ceremony was held to recognize the actions of the three soldiers, whose quick instincts likely saved Reynold’s life.
The soldiers were presented with plaques, honoring them for their heroic action, from the McMahon Auditorium Authority. Before the plaques were given to the soldiers, Julia Sibilla, Fort Sill Garrison deputy commander, spoke about the actions of the soldiers.
“We want to recognize people for their bravery,” Sibilla said. “And for doing their jobs when it matters most.”
At the end of the ceremony, the three soldiers stood to the side of the stage in the Patriot Club ballroom, shaking hands and giving fist bumps to fellow soldiers congratulating them for their quick action. Among the crowd of people, coming up at the end of the line, was Reynolds, who shook each of their hands again and thanked them for saving his life.