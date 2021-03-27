Fort Sill honored retiring service members Friday with a ceremony at Cache Creek Chapel.
Retirees include:
Lt. Col. James Miller, Army Air and Missile Defense Command
Maj. Carlos Arriaza, Ordnance Training Detachment
Chaplain (Maj.) Timothy Gresham, Fort Sill Garrison
Maj. Michael Lovett, 1st Battalion, 78th Field Artillery
Chaplain (Maj.) Sean Moore, 47th Combat Support Hospital
CW3 Kenneth Young, 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade
Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron Drake, 3rd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery
Sgt. Maj. Robert Kincheloe, Fires Center of Excellence, G3/5/7
1st Sgt. Richard Mccormick, 2nd Battalion, 18th Field Artillery
Sgt. 1st Class Reginald Baker, 15th Transportation Company
Sgt. 1st Class Joshawa Boren, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Air Defense Artillery
Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Daniels, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery
Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Gause, 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery
Sgt. 1st Class Panya Laona, FCoE
Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy McLain, 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
Sgt. 1st Class Mario Rivera-Ayestas, FCoE
Sgt. 1st Class Hugo Rodriguez, 1st Battalion, 78th Field Artillery
Sgt. 1st Class José Sotovelez, 428th Field Artillery Brigade
Staff Sgt. Chad Kair, 434th Field Artillery Brigade
Staff Sgt. Samuel Leday Jr., 434th FA Brigade
Staff Sgt. Clyde Williams, 434th FA Brigade