At the first of what will be a bimonthly volunteer appreciation forum, 17 individuals were recognized for freely giving their time and talents to make Team Lawton-Fort Sill a better place to live.
Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper, commanding general of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, welcomed honorees and their families to the first volunteer appreciation event Fort Sill has had in a number of years. He thanked Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Director Darryle Jones, the Fort Sill Garrison team and the team at FCoE for coming together with their nominees.
“It’s just a small sampling of the tremendous amount of volunteer efforts that we have going on across Fort Sill,” Kamper said.
“Today we are honoring a special group of people who, if we didn’t have them, a whole lot of things across our community would not get done,” said Field Artillery School Commandant Brig. Gen. Phil Brooks. “Our volunteers provide many organizations with extra hands, love and commitment in order to make sure that as many needs as possible are met. That’s how they make a difference.”
The honorees are:
Morgan Armer, volunteer coordinator for the Fort Sill USO Center and the Patriot Spouses Club. Supporting the warfighter through USO has a significant impact on soldiers and their families, and the countless hours she gave to Fort Sill spouses encompassed social, cultural, educational and community projects. She has already logged 350 volunteer hours between the two organizations.
Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Balvanz of B Battery, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery, has served as an assistant coach for the Lawton Soccer Club for the past three years, giving more than 20,000 hours of his personal time to son Branden’s and daughter Julia’s soccer teams. He’s coached for the U6 boys competitive and the U6 girls recreational leagues. His teams have won seven regional tournaments. He currently serves as an assistant coach for the U15 boys competitive travel team, which is currently ranked 26th in the state.
Princess Behrens has spent countless hours revamping and modernizing the Air Defense Artillery gift shop. She developed and implemented extensive plans for the new location of the ADA Association. She currently serves as treasurer on the association’s board of directors.
Staff Sgt. Kevin Denton of B Battery, 2nd Battalion, 6th ADA, has provided 23 months of consecutive service and more than 500 hours as a devoted volunteer at Grace Fellowship. His leadership roles include the Staging Team and the First Impressions Team. He has assisted with facility maintenance, stage redesign and building upgrades.
Capt. John Garcia of the Marine Artillery Detachment has served two years as president of the Ducks Unlimited Fort Sill Chapter. He coordinates and manages all volunteers for Fort Sill as well as the Lawton region. He also coordinates habitat resources and wildlife management for the Lawton-Fort Sill area. He is responsible for managing approximately $10,000 in funds collected for preserving local wildlife.
Capt. Juan Gallegos of 1st Battalion, 19th Field Artillery, has been an active volunteer with Comfort Zone Camp over the past four years. This is a child bereavement camp that aids children in the 7-17 age range with the loss of a loved one. Gallegos volunteers his weekends as a Big Buddy for an assigned Little Buddy at three-day camps where the goal is to help children in their grief process and journey. This program recently went online due to COVID-19.
Lisa Gilbert dedicates her days off from serving as a transportation security officer to assisting her husband, Drill Sgt. Justin Gilbert, in removing brush and debris from the D Battery, 1st Battalion, 78th FA area of operations to ensure the safety and security of all soldiers currently assigned there.
Gerard S. Hodge Jr., a valued teammate in the Religious Support Office in ensuring 1st Amendment rights for all initial entry training/advanced individual training soldiers, has given of his time and energy for almost four years in support of the Fort Sill Jewish community. He provides worship and study opportunities for Jewish trainees every Friday night.
Staff Sgt. Kionna L. Huewitt has volunteered hundreds of hours at MacArthur Middle School, Almor West Elementary, the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center and Brookridge Retirement Center. She hosted a Thanksgiving potluck at MacArthur Middle School and organized 30 take-home bags full of food and hygiene products for the less fortunate students. Due to COVID-19, she cannot donate her time as before so she donates items to the retirement centers.
Darren Hurst works as chief of taskings in the FCoE G3/5/7 office. He got involved with the Boy Scouts of America in 2015 when his son Weston joined. He has served as den leader, roundtable commissioner for the district and finally cubmaster of Pack 4008 (Elgin). His pack places flags at cemeteries for Memorial Day and Veterans Day as well as other community-oriented ventures. Hurst is also a member of the Civil Air Patrol, where he continues to mentor youth.
Bill Kaplan has been a volunteer bowling coach for the Eisenhower High School boys’ team for the last nine years. His dedication to the program and willingness to help allowed his high school students to excel in one of the fastest-growing sports in Oklahoma. His team’s accomplishments include four regional high school bowling championships, three second-place finishes in the Oklahoma State High School Bowling Champion and one state high school championship in 2016.
Debra Ramirez is a committee member and troop treasurer for Fort Sill Boy Scout Troop 4173, which meets weekly. She assists in fundraising and ensures the troop is financially stable. She is a key member of monthly board of reviews where Scouts are reviewed for rank advancement.
Ashley Rodriguez currently serves as the Soldier and Family Readiness Group leader for E Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd ADA. When the position became vacant 30 days prior to a short-notice deployment, she stepped up and took the group to the next level by establishing a a care package program for the unit’s soldiers.
Cameo Marie Strifler has been a USO volunteer since January 2018 and has served in many capacities. Most recently, she has been reading storybooks on Facebook for the Virtual Story Time Program. The program allows families to log onto Facebook and read along with her. Sometimes there is an arts and crafts project to complement the story. She has 141 volunteer hours with USO Oklahoma and was volunteer of the month for August 2020.
Steven Weatherspoon, chief of Medical Department Activity’s operations and readiness division, commits his off-duty hours to helping provide local veterans with a warm meal, personal hygiene supplies and a source of counsel for available resources and services at the Veterans of Foreign Wars posts in Lawton.
Mindy Young is the 75th FA Brigade’s volunteer for September. She has stayed active during the pandemic by helping recruit a group of over 500 volunteers to sew face masks for health care workers and first responders in the local area and abroad. Recipients include the Lawton Police Department, the Elgin Fire Department and the Salvation Army. She has also volunteered with local animal rescue shelters.