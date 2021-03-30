Fort Sill Garrison Command Sgt. Major Russell Blackwell took time Monday for Vietnam Veterans Day, to honor all veteran’s who served during the Vietnam War. He presented those in attendance with a commemorative Vietnam Veteran lapel pin.
“This is important because the young men and women that served at that time, did so in a time in our nation’s history when it wasn’t the most popular thing to do,” Blackwell said during the ceremony. “There was a lot going on in our country at that time, like President Kennedy being assassinated, another president was caught up in the Watergate scandal, we had the civil rights movement and the Cold War. Many so young soldiers today still can’t point to Vietnam on a map, so I’m going to recognize a few of our veterans here today by handing them this pin.”
Vietnam Veterans Day commemorates the sacrifices of Vietnam veterans and is part of a national effort to recognize the men and women who were denied a proper welcome upon returning home nearly 50 years ago. It began in 2012 and is scheduled to continue through Nov. 11, 2025, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the last American troops to leave Vietnam.
The commemoration honors all veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location.
The pins features an American eagle head facing left on the front, which represents honor and dedicated service to our Nation, said Blackwell. The front is ringed in blue which symbolizes vigilance, perseverance and justice. Six stars near the eagle head represent the six allied countries who served in Vietnam. Inside the blue trim a laurel wreath — representing victory, integrity and strength. Embossed on the back of the pin is the phrase “A Grateful Nation Thanks and Honors You.” The official name of the commemoration is included under the phrase to remind each veteran that the coin is a national initiative.
Veterans who cannot attend an event can email whs.pentagon.wso.mbx.vnwar50th-cpp-events-application@mail.mil and a Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin will be sent to them via USPS. Please include the veteran’s mailing address.