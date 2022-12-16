With a “ho-ho-ho” and a “Merry Christmas” Santa Claus sent thousands of Fort Sill trainees home for the holidays, signaling the start of the annual Fort Sill exodus Thursday, Dec. 15.

“I’m ready to go home and see my family for Christmas,” said Spc. Valerie Kurgan a trainee from Huntley, Illinois. “This is a good time to refresh and reconnect with family and friends.”

