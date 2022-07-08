The U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School welcomed its new commandant to Fort Sill on Thursday morning.
Col. Curtis King, who has served in multiple combat deployments, and held command positions at the Pentagon and at Fort Hood in Texas, will take command of the artillery school. He also will take on a position as deputy commanding officer on Fort Sill, according to Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, Fort Sill commanding general.
“It’s a triple-hat position,” Kamper said. “Curt will serve as the chief for air defense artillery on Fort Sill, and commandant for the artillery school, and as a deputy commanding general.”
Kamper served as host and introductory speaker for King’s welcome ceremony at Fort Sill’s Old Post Quadrangle, discussing the importance of the job King was about to take on, and the rapidly evolving nature of air defense within the U.S. military.
“I don’t think the air defense has seen this much change since the 1980s,” Kamper said.
Kamper mentioned a few projects being worked on at Fort Sill in particular, including recent tests of DE M SHORAD prototypes.
The prototypes are the first directed energy, or laser, weapons to be tested by the U.S. military, and are designed to defend against aircraft, missiles and drones without increasing the amount of cargo carried on transport vehicles.
Unmanned aircraft defense is about to become an even bigger part of the new commandant’s job, with the yArmy’s training program for defense against drones slated to move onto Fort Sill from its current home at the Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona.
“Unmanned air systems are the biggest threats facing our military in the future,” Kamper said. “We’re going to have to be able to counter those threats, and that schoolhouse is going to come here to Fort Sill.”
Kamper said that while other parts of the military are seeing a personnel decrease, air defense is growing rapidly, with the air defense force at Fort Sill projected to grow by at least 7,000 soldiers next year.
“So, Curt, I’m glad that’s all your problem,” Kamper said, after outlining new projects that will be coming under King’s command in coming years.
King, whose entire military career has been focused on air defense, said that coming to Fort Sill was like a “mini reunion.”
“Seeing all these people I’ve served with over the years this week has been really exciting for me,” King said.
King echoed some of Kamper’s sentiments about the evolving nature of air defense.
“Air defenders are the most deployed personnel in our Army,” King said. “My focus is on helping us to not only win and fight today’s battles, but to win and fight tomorrow’s battles.”