Fort Sill has a new Garrison command sergeant major.
Command Sgt. Maj. William Taylor assumed his new responsibility in an official ceremony in front of Taylor Hall on Wednesday on Fort Sill. William Taylor will be the senior enlisted adviser to Col. Rhett Taylor and will assist him in managing Fort Sill.
At the ceremony, Rhett Taylor spoke about the importance of the duties William Taylor will be taking on, and how his duties effect the day-to-day life of soldiers on base.
“I always say that you never really know how much a sergeant major does until you are sergeant major-less.” Rhett Taylor said.
In his speech, William Taylor thanked his wife and family for their support.
“You have made this possible by taking care of the home front,” William Taylor said. “And so often with military spouses, you rarely see the recognition you absolutely deserve. So I’d like to take this opportunity and give it to you.”
William Taylor has been stationed at Fort Sill since 2019. He said that his new position appeals to him because it will give him an opportunity to work directly in support of soldiers.
“Looking at different positions, one of the best things I’ve done over the last 23 years is serving soldiers and families,” William Taylor said. “I think in my post-military career, I’ll be a guidance counsellor, because in my recruiting years, I loved helping future soldiers improve their lives.”
William Taylor said he was excited to develop a deeper relationship to the Lawton community as he transitions into his new position.