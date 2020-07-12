A 13-year old dependent of a service member stationed at Fort Sill passed away late Friday evening at Comanche County Memorial Hospital and was positive for COVID19, according to a press release from Fort Sill.
“Our entire Lawton Fort Sill community is deeply saddened. Our greatest condolences go out to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this difficult and sad time” said Maj Gen. Ken Kamper, commanding general of Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence.
The family members received notification of a positive COVID-19 test result and are taking appropriate actions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according to Fort Sill officials. The family members are residents of Comanche County and are in isolation at their on-post residence. The family is also following all protective measures outlined by the Center for Disease Control.
Reynolds Army Health Clinic will continue to support the county in tracing where contact with others on Fort Sill may have occurred and will notify those individuals that may have been impacted and who fall under the guidelines for additional monitoring and testing. The Comanche County Health Department continues to take the lead in tracing the contact of COVID-19 exposure outside Fort Sill, according to the press release.
Fort Sill is following the guidance outlined by the Centers for Disease Control, the Defense Health Agency and the U.S. Army Public Health Center.
For public health tracking purposes, the dependent is being counted as a positive case for Comanche County. No further information will be released about the dependent to respect the family and comply with Defense Department guidance, according to Fort Sill officials.