During a Retreat and Welcome Ceremony at Fort Sill Wednesday, Brig. Gen. Phil Brooks was awarded the Knight’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland by President Andrzej Duda. The medal was presented by Robert Rusiecki, Consul General of the Republic of Poland in Houston.
Brooks said goodbye to his multiple positions at Fort Sill where he was the Commandant of the United States Field Artillery School, Chief of the Field Artillery, and the Deputy Commanding General of Fort Sill and will travel with his wife Laurie to England where he will take to deputy chief of staff for operations, Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, NATO, United Kingdom.
“It has just been an absolute pleasure to work here and be a part of this team not only here at Fort Sill but throughout Lawton and the community,” Brooks said. “The support here from Mayor Booker and our civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army, Mr. Mike Brown, has been an absolute team player in everything that we do and we couldn’t do what we do, frankly, without the support of Lawton.”
Prior to arriving at Fort Sill in June 2020, Brooks served as the Commander of the 1st Infantry Division HQ(Forward) in Poland. It was there and while working with the Polish Army in Afghanistan that Brooks earned the Knight’s Cross. The medal is awarded to both Polish and non-Polish individuals and is the highest award given during peacetime, said Rusiecki.
“He was the commander of 6,000 people, and he was a great friend of Polish military and the Polish government,” said Rusiecki. “The Polish government, specifically, recognized Brooks’ efforts to bring the spirit of partnership and the spirit of friendship among the allied forces and his great help to the government of Poland and to Polish military forces to become even better allies within the NATO.”
Brooks was also presented with the Legion of Merit awarded by President Joe Biden for his dedication, vision, leadership and contribution to the enhancement of the artillery and the training and education of present and future artillery leaders, the award read.
Fort Sill Commander, Maj. Ken Kamper, praised Brooks for his accomplishments as Commandant of Field Artillery and as the Deputy Commanding General of Fort Sill. Kamper talked about how Brooks’ personality and leadership style were detrimental to the future of long range fires before pinning the medal on Brooks’ chest.
“We’re gonna miss him,” Kamper said. “Life’s more fun with great teammates and you all know that. Phil’s been a great teammate here.”
Laurie Brooks, wife of Brig. Gen. Brooks was also presented with two awards — one from the Secretary of the Army and another from Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Laurie was presented with the Meritorious Public Service Medal for “extraordinary service to the United States Field Artillery schools from June 2020 to May 2021.” She was then awarded the Governor’s Commendation for “dedicated service to the United States Army Fire Center of Excellence at Fort Sill.”
“Thank you to all the spouses that welcomed us with open arms, and for the friendship,” Laurie said. “The friendship is what we will take with us. Fort Sill is such a phenomenal place, and I hate that we didn’t have more time here.”