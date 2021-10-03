FORT SILL — Lawton’s schoolchildren got a nitty gritty feel for history Friday when they visited the Fort Sill Army post.
That’s the intention behind the annual Frontier Days at Fort Sill, according to FIRES Center of Excellence Director of Museums Frank Siltman.
“We want people to see history firsthand and get a greater appreciation,” he said, “and, hopefully, spark an interest in history.”
Begun in 2010, Frontier Days were called in 2020 due to COVID-19. Siltman said some of the usual events that would take place inside the post’s museum and historic buildings were off this year’s menu.
Fort Sill’s Parade Ground made for a grand location for a gaggle of third graders from Lawton’s schools to get a feel for the “rich history of Fort Sill,” according to Siltman. He has hands-on learning helps with retention for these young learners.
“These are things that 25 years from now some are going to remember,” he said. “Most of them will remember the cannon fire, at least.”
“It gives the students the opportunity to see, feel and touch history,” he addded.
It’s not just an artillery demonstration. Along with the learning pods for insight into soldiers’ lives at Fort Sill’s founding through the 1800s, the role of home care was equally important, Siltman said. The U.S. Marshals and other roles, both, military and civilian were represented.
“And we have one set up for the Buffalo Soldiers,” he said. “Remember, they’re the ones who built Fort Sill.”
Carrie Fox from the Oklahoma History Center led a group of children through the ways of washing in the days before washing machines and dryers. But there was a correlation between now and then.
“My job today is to talk to you about technology,” she said. “Technology is basically a tool that makes a job easier.”
While demonstrating clothes washing techniques, she showed what looked like a plunger but with a thin metal head instead of rubber suction cup. Fox explained how the tool is an agitator and is the forebear to the key component of a modern machine.
At another wash station, Xavier Hoover, a third grader at Hugh Bish Elementary was scrubbing a white piece of cloth inside a wood bucket with a small washboard. He said it was a fun day of learning outside the classroom.
Hoover said he wasn’t used to washing clothes. When he pulled his cloth from the water, his nose wrinkled up and he shouted to his classmates.
“They smell like bleach,” he exclaimed.
The soldiers’ life was on display. It is an Army post. But the correlation between clothes and a successful military were represented through the other learning pods.
Luke Garrett is a volunteer history teacher at the Fort Sill Artillery Museum. Manning a station that represented the 1898 Spanish/American War status of American soldiers trained and sent from Fort Sill. He shared what kind of ensemble a soldier would wear and carry with him during the war.
After firing off a shot from his period-specific rifle and startling the kids — even when told before to be ready for the “bang” — Garrett grinned and knew his message would make an impact. Firsthand learning in this setting allowed for expansive teaching.
“This is stuff they don’t get taught in school,” he said. “Hopefully they’ll take something from it.”
As Aiden Lincoln walked with his fellow Whittier Elementary third graders to the station to learn about the original soldiers stationed at Fort Sill, he said his first time on the post and attending Frontier Days was pretty “awesome.”
Once posted to his spot, Lincoln’s sunglasses reflected the presentation. His smile reflected enjoyment from learning.
It was volunteer teacher John “Red” Tanner decked out in his late-1860s uniform who gave a visual and tactile presence to the past. Despite the weaponry on display, he returned to clothing as he discussed the wool uniforms and “cheap leather shoes” that had to be replaced every couple of months. All serve equally in keeping a soldier fit for the role.
“Let’s talk fashion now,” he said. “An army exist not to look pretty but to fight.”
Tanner reminded that “only 1 percent” of a soldier’s life after the Civil War was about combat.
That said, when it was time for the cannon to make its quarter-hour firing, the big bang for the students would make the moment of impact for many. Just as Siltman foretold.
A volunteer cannon squad readied the 1841 six-pounder field gun for fire. Even prepared for the moment with hands over ears and faces squished up in anticipation, the countdown from “3, 2, 1” created a tension among the young audience.
With a thundering “boom,” Hugh Bish third grader Trenton Coleman flew backwards from his seat on the ground. His fingers still in his ears, his face broke into a huge smile.
When asked if he was having fun and learning something, Coleman replied with an excited response: “Yeah.”