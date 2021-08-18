Comanche County Commissioners named Clint Langford as the new Emergency Management Director with an effective date of Sep. 6.
“I think he brings some energy to the department that maybe they hadn’t seen in a while,” said District 3 Commissioner Alvin Cargill.
Langford is coming from the Fort Sill Directorate of Emergency Services where he is the Fire and Emergency Services chief.
“He has been a tremendous asset to Fort Sill and all he’s done for us will have a lasting impact,” said Col. Rhett Taylor, the Fort Sill garrison commander. “Although it’s hard to see him go, we know he’ll further impact the Lawton-Fort Sill community in his new position as the Comanche County Emergency Manager. We couldn’t t be more proud and happy for him and his family.”
Cargill said the commissioners are excited to welcome the new director. A total of four candidates were interviewed for the position since Michael Merritt, the former director, announced his retirement June 21.
“(Langford) has a vast amount of experience,” Cargill said. “He came up through the ranks from a firefighter all the way to the fire chief and he’s dealt with the huge number of problems, including a brush fire several years back that started on Fort Sill and went through Medicine Park — he managed that for the biggest part — and then he’s implemented a lot of changes out there that have worked well and we just felt that he was the best candidate.”
The incorrect name was give in Wednesday's edition of The Lawton Constitution for Clint Langford as the new Emergency Management Director for Comanche County.