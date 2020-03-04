From Feb. 10-14, Fort Sill Federal Credit Union (FSFCU) provided a week’s worth of kindness to area citizens.
“The associates were super excited to assist with the Random Acts of Kindness Week,” Madonna Attocknie, Marketing and Business Development Coordinator at FSFCU, said.
“Helping our members improve their financial success is our passion, but it’s equally important we do our share in investing back into the communities we serve,” said Denise Floyd, President/CEO of FSFCU.
On Day 1, the credit union donated a Laugh Out Loud gift card so that eight children from Marie Detty Youth & Family Service Center could enjoy a meal together and have fun at the amusement center.
On Day 2, credit union employees supplied the Elgin Blessing Box with dried pasta and an assortment of vegetables, soups, canned meat and breakfast items.
Associates of FSFCU surprised shoppers at Aldi in Lawton and Williams in Elgin and picked up a total of 14 grocery tabs, calculating to $631, for Day 3.
Five credit union associates served lunch at the United Service Organization (USO) on Fort Sill on Day 4. The USO serves lunch on Wednesdays and breakfast on Saturdays to active service members and their families.
For Day 5, 30 Cameron University students at the McMahon Centennial Complex and Library received a care package which included a warm beanie and other school supplies, snacks and self-care items.
On the last day, more than 140 homemade Valentine’s Day cards were made by the FSFCU Contact Center and were personally delivered to the residents at the McMahon Tomlinson Nursing Center.
“Some don’t have families who could make it out there,” Attocknie said. “It brightened their day.”