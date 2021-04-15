With 14,000 vaccines given, Fort Sill is hoping to see that number climb even higher as the post continues through Tier 2 of the Department of Defense’s vaccine plan.
“We’re open to everybody and everyone who wants the vaccine,” said Maj. Debby Polozede, Chief of the vaccine clinic at Reynolds Army Health Clinic. “That’s any TriCare beneficiary 16 and older, military contractors, DoD civilians, dependents and, of course, military personnel.”
Much like the civilian population outside the post, Polozede and other post officials are hoping more vaccinations will bring everyone closer to a sense of normalcy. To get there, Polozede believes 80 to 90 percent of the population will need to be vaccinated.
Although Polozede believes the numbers are good, she said they could be better. She said vaccine appointments and walk-ins have plateaued over the last several weeks. Part of the problem, she said, is the majority of soldiers are age 17 to 34; a young group that is generally healthy without comorbidities. Many of the soldiers haven’t been directly affected by the virus and may not see a need to get vaccinated.
“In the younger generation, it hasn’t affected them directly, i.e. they haven’t had COVID, or they haven’t had a family member or friend with COVID,” Polozede said. “Plus, also, the younger tend to be without any comorbidities. If they do get COVID, they bounce back pretty easily.”
Another issue, said Polozede is soldiers, unlike with other vaccines, they now have a choice on whether or not to take it. Many are choosing not to.
“With the military, across the spectrum, this is the first time in their entire military career that they have a medical choice to make and they’re just saying no, because it’s strictly voluntary,” Polozede said.
Soldiers wanting to transfer to a different post may also be hesitant to get the vaccine she said. If a soldier is on orders and has already received the first dose of the vaccine and the new duty station doesn’t have the same vaccine, the soldier will have to wait to move until the second dose. Many of those soldiers are choosing to wait until they arrive at their next duty station to get even the first dose Polozede said.
Major General Ken Kamper, Commanding General of the Fires Center Of Excellence and Fort Sill, weighed in and encouraged all Fort Sill team and family members to get the vaccine as soon as possible.
“I am proud of every teammate here in the Lawton-Fort Sill area who has committed to protecting one another by receiving their vaccination. It’s simple — as the number of vaccinations increase, so too does our sense of normalcy,” said Major General Ken Kamper, Commanding General of the Fires Center Of Excellence and Fort Sill. “We care for each other, so we get the vaccination to protect each other.”
All family members, retirees, and other non-Active Duty TriCare beneficiaries can walk in or call the RAHC Appointment line at 833-286-3732 to schedule a vaccine appointment.