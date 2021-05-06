The Fires Center of Excellence was awarded the Secretary of the Army and Chief of Staff of the Army Exceptional Organization Safety Award for fiscal year 2020.
John Cordes, FCoE director of safety, said the award package was submitted to Training and Doctrine Command. There, it competed against and won out over other two-star Army division commands, which chiefly included centers of excellence.
Winning this award is a testament of a team effort in keeping a safety-first mindset all across the installation, Cordes said.
To recognize the significance of the awards, Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Burnley invited post leaders, brigade and directorate safety officers to McNair Hall for a luncheon April 29. The event also provided an opportunity to speak about safety trends and share best practices.
Along with dealing with the worldwide pandemic, 2020 was a year of updated infrastructure to support the post’s training mission. According to the submitted package, through empowered and engaged leadership, and integration of risk management, no injuries or equipment damages occurred due to ongoing construction efforts.
To gain an appreciation of what this entails, consider that the post trained over 35,000 personnel with the majority of that being basic combat training and advanced individual training in fiscal 2020. Further, these soldiers contributed to the more than 10.2 million rounds fired or explosives detonated without incurring a single fatality.
Though the post did experience 65 recordable accidents for the fiscal year, this number represented a 34 percent decrease from fiscal 2019.