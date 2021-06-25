FORT SILL — Fort Sill offered information about a Thursday incident to dispel social media rumors of an active shooter on post.
The Fort Sill Police Department received a phone call from a concerned family member regarding a soldier assigned to the post. According to a statement from the FIRES Center of Excellence Public Affairs Office, the family member had concerns because the soldier had expressed an intent to hurt themselves and possibly others.
A health and welfare check was made of the soldier’s residence but no one was there.
The soldier was later found in the unit’s cool-off room and is under the supervision of unit leadership, according to a press release from Fort Sill.
On social media, rumors of an active shooter situation at Fort Sill began being shared. At no time during the day was there an active shooter situation on post, according to the statement.
Lt. Col. Michael King, Directorate of Emergency Services director and Provost Marshal, said post leaders take every allegation of a potential threat against a person or organization seriously.
“Fort Sill law enforcement is prepared for an active shooter situation and trains regularly to ensure post-wide safety,” he said. “If someone is making a threat, call 911.”
The Directorate of Emergency Services sends officers to post units and organizations to teach about responding to an active shooter and assisting with action plans.
To schedule training, call police operations at 580-558-6284.