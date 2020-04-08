Fort Sill has extended its health and safety stand down and has continued to take steps to limit the spread of germs, it was announced during Tuesday night’s virtual town hall meeting.
In what was the third livestream meeting broadcast by the installation, Commanding Gen. Kenneth Kamper said the health and safety stand down, which mostly translated to the suspension of “95 percent” of advanced individual training (AIT), is set to continue through next Monday. When it comes to AIT graduations, Kamper said he is unsure of their status, but “there’s a chance they’re still on track, we aim to sort that out in the next week or two.”
Despite having said in last week’s virtual town hall meeting that the Department of Defense would prohibit individual military posts from reporting positive test numbers to anyone but the DoD and health department, Tuesday’s meeting featured a PowerPoint slide of a graph projecting 13 positive tests on Fort Sill, more than three times the number it was at a week ago.
The United States Army has temporarily suspended the movement of new trainees to basic combat training centers for two weeks. Those already at Fort Sill are continuing to train best they can while still maintaining social distancing and other precautions.
With the pending order from the City of Lawton that citizens must wear a mask or some other form of facial protection, Kamper was asked if the post will follow suit. While not saying it would be made mandatory, Kamper said it is highly recommended by the Department of Defense to wear a mask or scarf, but added that it is “not a substitute for principles of social distancing.”
It was also announced that all four fitness centers on post have been closed to reduce the spread of germs. When asked how soldiers could stay in shape, Command Sgt. Maj. John Foley said they can find workout plans online or “go outside and go running.”
Tincher Child Development Center also is temporarily closed, though Cooper Child Development Center is still open for the children of essential personnel.