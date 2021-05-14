A Fort Sill civilian employee was found unresponsive Thursday at the Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area (LETRA) RV Park.
Military police performed a welfare check at the individual’s RV and made the discovery, according to Fort Sill Public Affairs Office. Reynolds Army Health Clinic emergency responders were called and determined the person was dead when they arrived.
The cause of death is under investigation.
The civilian’s name will be withheld until 24 hours after the next of kin has been notified.