A Fort Sill civilian employee who was found unresponsive May 13 has been identified as Dana Whitcomb, 75. The cause of his death has not been determined.
“My heart breaks for his family and the Fort Sill Family and MWR team over this unexpected loss,” said Col. Rhett Taylor, Fort Sill Garrison commander.
Whitcomb was a longtime employee with U.S. Army Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) and worked at the Country Store at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreational Area (LETRA). He was found after Sill police performed a welfare check and found him unresponsive. He was declared deceased by Reynolds Army Health Clinic emergency responders when they arrived.
“He was a loyal employee for 15 years. Everyone knew him. His greatest companion was his dog, Gunner, and he will be greatly missed by everyone,” said Tenille Russell FMWR Community Recreation officer.