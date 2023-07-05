Tuesday was a fine day for an outdoor wedding.
Yes, it was indeed Independence Day, but Fort Sill’s celebration had lots of wedding markers going for it: Something old, something new, something borrowed, something red, white and blue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
Tuesday was a fine day for an outdoor wedding.
Yes, it was indeed Independence Day, but Fort Sill’s celebration had lots of wedding markers going for it: Something old, something new, something borrowed, something red, white and blue.
Something old? How about the United States, which marked its 247th birthday on Tuesday.
Something new? There was plenty to go around.
The 77th Army Band debuted a commissioned new work, “Echoes of Independence” for the crowd seeking shade in front of post headquarters.
Warrant Officer 1 Martin Johnston said the piece was written by Justin McCall, a former 77th Army Band member who is now a school teacher.
The music blends patriotic themes with cannon fire, giving the artillery musicians from the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery, another composition for their repertoire to join the “1812 Overture.”
Also new: Twenty-two basic trainees from the 434th Field Artillery Brigade were introduced at the ceremony because they’ll be taking their oath of allegiance as new citizens in a few days.
It was an interesting juxtaposition for Pvt. Dale Phoenix of England, who was recognized on the anniversary of the American colonies’ divorce from the Mother Country.
Although he’s in basic training, army life isn’t new to him. He served 11 years in the British Army before leaving the service and finding that “the thing I’m best at is being a soldier” and the U.S. Army offered him the best opportunities.
Red, white and blue was everywhere, and something borrowed stood out in a bright red shirt in the midst of the band’s camouflage. Johnston said the band needed another percussionist for the new song and Lt. Col. Daniel Threlkeld, Commanders Planning Group director at Fort Sill, happened to know someone who might be interested: his son Owen, who’s a member of the Lawton High School band.
Owen even got a practice in, although it wasn’t until Tuesday morning.