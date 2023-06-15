From the Revolutionary War to the Civil War, from World War I and World War II to Cold War, Desert Storm and the War on Terrorism, the U.S. Army has experienced a lot since its creation by the Second Continental Congress on June 14, 1775.
With ceremonies, cake cuttings and live fire, Fort Sill on Wednesday morning celebrated the Army’s 248th birthday.
“The most valuable resource is the Army soldier,” Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Obermuller of the 428th Field Artillery Brigade, said. “We want to highlight our soldiers, we want to allow them to tell their story. They are a snapshot of this country.”
Obermuller went on to say that soldiers “sacrifice so much” and that the Army’s birthday was an opportunity to show “where our country has been and what we’ve done.”
The multi-cannon live fire to mark the Army’s birthday was conducted, among others, by a museum piece French 75mm, M101A1 howitzer, as well as an M109A6 Paladin, M777A2 and M119A3.
“We’re bringing all our firepower here,” Obermuller said.
Later, at the public ceremony, the youngest and the oldest soldier on Fort Sill had the honor to cut the cake, alongside with Command Sgt. Maj. Neil Sartain and Brig. Gen. Shane P. Morgan.
“I want to serve my nation,” Pvt. Yadiel Rivera, 17, the youngest soldier at Fort Sill, said. Originally from Puerto Rico, it was important for him to follow his mother’s footsteps, he said.
He was joined by the oldest soldier on Fort Sill, Maj. Felix Kumai. For him, it was the third time cutting the cake. Albeit his age, which remains unknown, he isn’t getting tired of the cake cutting.
“That’s why I joined the Army, I knew it will help me with my physical discipline,” Kumai said, adding that it was a “humbling experience” to cut the cake and be part of the ceremony, and that it was “a privilege” to be in the Army.
“Trying to help the 17-, 18-years old kids for their future, that means everything to me,” he said.