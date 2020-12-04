The U.S. Army’s Air Defense Artillery celebrated the soft opening of its new Air Defense Artillery Training Support Facility at Fort Sill Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Lt. Gen. Daniel Karbler, commander of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command and Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense, was on hand to give remarks about the history of Air Defense Artillery and the branch’s efforts to relocate its museum and artifacts to Fort Sill from Fort Bliss, Texas.
“Today we are afforded the opportunity to install the Air Defense Training Support Facility, where we will house all our air defense artifacts dating all the way back to World War I, from Vietnam to Desert Storm,” Karbler said. “We’ll have training classrooms so our classes of future air defense leaders, whether they’re lieutenants, captains, young AIT soldiers, or noncommissioned officers will be able to come up, train, study and learn about the air defense history.”
Karbler said the facility would also house a library for students conducting research for papers or articles about air defense. Students also will have access to the history and information through the research library.
The 40,000-square foot facility Karbler said gives the ADA a home, it also comes with two classrooms, office space, collection storage, and a reference library. The museum will house everything from Air Defense Artillery from 1907 to present day, including inert missiles, vehicles and other equipment used throughout the branches history.
The facility has been nearly 11 years in the making — since the branch was required to move to Fort Sill from Fort Bliss, Texas, as part of the 2005 Base Realignment and Closure Act. Since that time, the ADA has been looking for space to house its history and artifacts. Construction began on the project July 2017 and this soft opening signals the near completion of the facility with a grand opening in the fall of 2021.