April is all about military children and Fort Sill’s School Age Services Center is upping the ante with events scheduled all week to bring awareness to Month of the Military Child.
Month of the Military Child emphasizes the important role military children play in the armed forces community. Sponsored by the Department of Defense Military Community and Family Policy, the Month of the Military Child is a time to applaud military families and their children for the daily sacrifices and the challenges they overcome.
“We recognize, honor and celebrate the sacrifices that both children and youth make,” said Outreach Services Director Carrie Bradke. “That’s a vital role, not only to their military parents, but to the community and our nation.”
Staff and children dressed like their servicemembers in camouflage for “Camo Up Day,” followed with crazy socks Thursday.
Staff and students closed the week in MotMC T-shirts sponsored and provided by area businesses, said Bradke.
While events like that make the day fun and give the children the recognition they deserve, it also brings awareness to the experiences military children share, said Bradke. She said support and understanding is key when working with these children.
For more information, contact Child, Youth and School Services at 706-545-6811.