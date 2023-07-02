Free food, boat rentals, music and more right at the hidden gem of Lake Elmer Thomas.
Fort Sill celebrates Military Appreciation day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 8, at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area, 7463 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Fort Sill.
“It’s a way of saying ‘Thank You for serving’,” Marie Pihulic, public affairs officer at the Fort Sill Garrison, said. The event is open to the public.
Free lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (while supplies last). There also will be free beach admission, boats, miniature golf, archery, paintball and more.
Visitors without valid military ID need a Fort Sill visitor pass to enter. A pass can be obtained at the Fort Sill Visitor Welcome Center at T6701 NW Sheridan Road.