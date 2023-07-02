One round of salute battery fire for every state in the Union.
Fort Sill army post will celebrate Independence Day at noon on July 4 in front of McNair Hall, 455 McNair Rd, Fort Sill, with the 77th Army Band the Fort Sill Salute Battery.
On July 2, 1776, the 2nd Continental Congress declared the original 13 colonies were “free and independent states.” The Declaration of Independence was ratified two days later on July 4, 1776.
The 77th Army Band on Fort Sill with play the traditional musical Salute to the Nation, and the Fort Sill Salute Battery will fire a round after each state is mentioned, along with the date it entered the union, according to a release.
“Celebrating our nation’s heritage is the cornerstone of our country,” Don Herrick, director of public affairs at the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, said. “This free event gives everyone a chance to see the 77th Army Band, watch the salute battery fire more than 50 rounds and they get to cheer when the name of their home state is called.”
Visitors without a valid military ID card need a visitor’s pass, which they can obtain prior to the event from the Fort Sill Visitor Welcome Center, T6701 N. Sheridan Road.