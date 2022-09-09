Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Raytheon Technologies and the Boys and Girls Club of America gave Fort Sill a grant of $65,000 to add a STEM Center of Innovation to the post’s Youth Center.
For the last two years, setback after setback has kept the center from being able to open, according to Miranda Daniel, the director of the center.
“You all know what happened,” Daniel said, speaking to a crowd gathered at the STEM Center’s grand opening. “COVID happened, and kept us from being able to offer activities, and then February came around and we had a massive snow storm that pushed us back.”
While the youth center already had STEM programming before the grant, the new funding gave the children in the program access to a range of new tech to play with, learn and use at Fort Sill. A delayed celebration for the grant, and the enhancements it brought to the center, was held Thursday.
The celebration was attended by children in the program, as well as many representatives from Raytheon and from Fort Sill Garrison Command.
Five speakers gave opening remarks before the official start of the celebration. The first was Miranda Daniel, followed by Miyako Waterton, a student in the program and a freshman at Lawton High School.
“Being in a military family means moving around a lot,” Waterton said. “Being able to have this place to go for a sense of home, for friends and a sense of community, is comforting.”
Waterton’s passions are medicine and graphic design, and in the center’s art room, she gets a chance to learn graphic design on some of the most state-of-the-art equipment available. That, and the sense of community, has helped the center make a big impression on her.
“I’ve been in the program for one year, but it’s been the best year of my life,” Waterton said.
New tech being offered at the center as a result of the grant includes 3D printers, Wacom art tablets, a green screen and equipment for new programs centered on robotics and building computers.
The center is open to children from military families, or have some affiliation with Fort Sill.
Julia Sibilla, Fort Sill’s Deputy Garrison Commander, said that training children for the future is a key part of future defense, and the future of the country as a whole.
“STEM is central to everything that we do, it’s the future,” Sibilla said. “We need young people to move us in the right direction.”