Fort Sill will celebrate the Army’s 246th birthday beginning with an event Friday and culminating with a cake cutting ceremony Monday.
Fort Sill’s “Celebration of the Army” ceremony will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Prichard Field near the intersection of Randolph Road and Fort Sill Boulevard on post. The event is open to the public and will feature a performance by the 77th Army Band as well as historic costumed artillery demonstrations from the U.S. Army Field Artillery Museum and the horses of the Fort Sill Artillery Half Section. There will be food trucks on hand and other family friendly events available as well, officials said in a press release.
“Admission is free and this party is open to the public, so join us,” said Ygal Kaughman, a Fort Sill spokesperson. “We’re actually turning 246 on Monday the 14th, but nobody wants to party on a Monday, so we’re kicking things up a notch with a Friday evening jamboree.”
Because the event will be held outside, masks are not required to attend, though officials ask attendees to come prepared with them in case physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Parking for the event is free and located in the lot off Upton Road behind the field.
Monday’s cake cutting ceremony will be closed to the public but livestreamed on Fort Sill’s official Facebook page.