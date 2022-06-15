The U.S. Army was established by the Second Continental Congress on June 14, 1775 — 247 years ago as of Tuesday.
To celebrate, as has become tradition at Fort Sill, two soldiers, the oldest and the youngest serving at the installation, used a cavalry saber to cut a birthday cake for the army.
The soldiers with the saber, 17-year-old Pvt. Gunner Turner and 62-year-old Maj. Felix Kumai, brought sword to pastry inside the auditorium at Snow Hall, surrounded by special guests, including Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper, the commanding general at Fort Sill, and Col. Michael Kimball, the Fort Sill chief of staff.
Kimball gave opening remarks before the cutting, talking about the historical significance of the celebration, and the time of year it happens.
“There’s a fair amount of symbolism contained in this tradition,” Kimball said. “And we all know this day comes right between opportunities to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, Memorial Day, and to honor those who serve, Veterans Day.”
In a surprise addition to the ceremony, Kamper opted to have Turner call his mother before cutting the cake, as a sort of update to how his time at Fort Sill was going.
“We’re going off script here,” Kamper said. “It may take a few minutes, but it might be fun.”
Turner’s mother didn’t answer, instead sending a text that read, “In a meeting, call your dad,” to which Turner obliged.
When Turner’s father answered, the first voice he heard was Kamper’s.
“Hi, this is Ken Kamper, the commanding general at Fort Sill,” Kamper said. “And I just thought I’d tell you about what he’s been up to.”
Kamper spoke to the man for a few minutes about the celebration, before congratulating Turner on enlisting, and handing his phone back to him to allow him to speak to his father.
Turner said after the ceremony meeting Kamper after just three weeks of serving at Fort Sill was something that made an impression on him.
“It’s really surreal,” Turner said. “It’s a big honor.”
Turner said he had enlisted not only because he wanted to serve his country, but also to continue a long family tradition, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.
After the gathered crowd sang “Happy Birthday” and “The Army Song,” accompanied by the 77th Army Band, Turner and Kumai cut the cake, bringing the saber down hard directly in the middle of it.
For Kumai, this is the second time he’s cut the cake. Last year, Kumai, who serves as a chaplain, turned 61, and officially gained the title of oldest soldier.
“It’s an honor to get to be a part of this tradition,” Kumai said. “Up until I was invited, I didn’t know I was the oldest.”
From experience, he gave some advice about cutting the cake he’s picked up.
“Hold the saber steady,” Kumai said. “And let the young guy use his strength to bring the sword down.”