Today marks the final issue of the Fort Sill Tribune, a post staple for news, events and community information since before 1958.
“Upon a mutual agreement between post officials and The Lawton Constitution, the Fort Sill Tribune — formerly the Cannoneer and the Fort Sill Army News — the Tribune will no longer exist in print form,” said Darrell Ames, director of Fort Sill Public Affairs.
“Once Sill officials notified us they were terminating the agreement, we worked with them to bring it to a conclusion,” Constitution Publisher David Stringer said. “We helped devise a closure schedule that we could both work with.”
While the Fort Sill print edition may no longer exist, the post has a plan to continue sharing information and stories with the community.
“Fort Sill will continue to the tell the Army story by sharing inspirational stories and installation information across multiple platforms to include the Fort Sill website, official social media platforms, Digital Garrison app and through local media outlets to ensure that the Lawton-Fort Sill community has timely and transparent communication,” Col. Rhett Taylor, Fort Sill Garrison Commander, said in a statement. “We put people first by continuing to highlight the accomplishments of our soldiers and their families.”
The Fort Sill Tribune initially began publication sometime prior to 1958 as the Fort Sill Army News. The publication covered everything related to the post including promotions, officer’s ladies events, garage sales and everything in between. From 1958 to 2015 the publication ran under the name of the Cannoneer before holding a naming contest, with “Tribune” being the winning entry.
As for the demise of the publication, Ames said it was matter of timeliness.
“(The)Tribune published weekly, meaning it really isn’t ‘news’ anymore given how fast information travels these days,” Ames said. “Not having to wait for a Thursday edition allows us to write stories and post to CORE/DVIDS/Army.mil immediately. Plus, we can continue to share stories with The Lawton Constitution.”
The Lawton Constitution will begin a weekly page Thursday dedicated to military news, Stringer said.
“We are sad to see any publication go out of business,” Stringer said. “I’m fairly certain (Sill officials) didn’t see a need to continue it. However, we are dedicating a page in the Constitution to the military.”