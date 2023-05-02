Two “special warfighters” were honored posthumously on Monday when a building at Fort Sill was named after them.
The headquarters for the Air Defense Artillery and Cross Functional Team was formally named Lionetti-Vandal Hall. The project had been in the works for four years, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hall was dedicated to “the lieutenant generals who got us here today,” said Fort Sill Acting Commanding General Brig. Gen. Shane Morgan.
Vandal is a former commandant of the Field Artillery School. Morgan said he first met Vandal when “he had my job. We are benefiting from what he did for our Army.”
Retired Lt. Gen. David Halverson said Lionetti was one of his mentors.
“He was one mentor I really relied on. He knew the culture and he knew the folks,” Halverson said.
Halverson also was friends was Vandal.
“I knew him his whole life,” said Halverson, a former Fort Sill commanding general. “He was Field Artillery commandant when I was here. Tom was an amazing warfighter.”
Lionetti’s son, Donald Lionetti Jr., said it all started at Fort Sill.
“My father would be humbled by this honor to dedicate this hall to him and Vandal,” he said. “The Air Defense Artillery and Field Artillery were one branch in the ‘60s.”
Lionetti Sr. received his commission as an artillery officer from West Point in 1961.
“We are proud of his legacy,” his son said.