Fort Sill building dedication

Members of the Lionetti and Vandal families cut a ribbon at Fort Sill on Monday after a building was named for the two former soldiers.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Two “special warfighters” were honored posthumously on Monday when a building at Fort Sill was named after them.

The headquarters for the Air Defense Artillery and Cross Functional Team was formally named Lionetti-Vandal Hall. The project had been in the works for four years, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

