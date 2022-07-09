Col. Rhett Taylor, Fort Sill’s garrison commander for the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic, said goodbye to the post at a change-of-command ceremony on Friday.
Taylor handed the flag of the Fort Sill Garrison over to Col. Jim Peay IV in front of a huge crowd made up almost evenly of soldiers and civilians. The ceremony was the third command change in a week packed with goodbyes and greetings at the Old Post Quadrangle.
Introductory remarks were given by Vincent E. Grewatz, civilian director of training for the US Army Installation Command. Grewatz said that Taylor’s tenure at the garrison was challenging for more reasons than just the pandemic.
“When Uri hit,” Grewatz said, referring to the massive winter storm that hit the southern U.S. in February 2021, “no installation responded more readily and more quickly than Fort Sill.”
Response to storms and other disasters is a key part of the role of garrison commander. In simplest terms, the commander’s role is to oversee day-to-day activities on posts like Fort Sill.
“I like to describe it as sort of a city manager position for Fort Sill,” Peay said.
The garrison commander also acts as an informal liaison between a military base and the civilian community that surrounds it. In the case of Lawton, Taylor said he made lasting friends not only on Fort Sill, but among the people of Lawton.
“I hope to stay in touch with some of you after I leave here,” Taylor said. “I know that a few of you have my personal cellphone number.”
Playing off Grewatz’s comments on the 2021 winter storm, Taylor took time to mention the various storms he’d been through during his time in Oklahoma.
“When winter storm Uri hit, 221 of our facilities and over 345 of our homes were damaged,” Taylor said. “And then the flood of 2021 plus a lot of other unnamed weather events that helped us to, what I call, build character.”
Taylor said that his job was to help the community battle not only literal storms, but metaphorical ones as well.
“In the garrison our storms come in many forms,” Taylor said. “Regardless of the storm they are presented with, I’m proud to know that the garrison is there to support the mission, our soldiers, and our community.”
Taylor will assume new duties as Inspector General for Illinois Joint Force Headquarters, where he will oversee inspections and non-criminal investigations for the post.
Peay assumes the role of garrison commander after previously commanding the 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, a branch of the 319th Field Artillery Regiment permanently stationed in Europe. He said his experience with the brigade is what has most prepared him to serve in garrison command.
“Commanding an artillery battalion in Germany, as an autonomous, separate community from everything around us has really prepared me to take this position,” Peay said.