The Chief of Staff for Fort Sill is the person in charge of the day-to-day running of the base. Anyone who staffs the base, both civilian and soldier, answers to the chief.
On Friday, in Snow Hall’s Kerwin Auditorium, nearly every seat was occupied, filled with soldiers and civilians saying goodbye to the outgoing chief, Col. Michael Kimball.
Kimball held a tough job on Fort Sill, according to Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper, Fort Sill’s commanding general.
“Even as commanding general, whenever I’m gone for whatever reason, the chief never gets to leave,” Kamper said. “It can be a tough job, depending on your commanding general.”
Kimball was no stranger to the hardships of his post, and of juggling it with his life. When his wife, Melissa, had to leave the post due to the death of her mother, Kimball balanced his duties at Fort Sill and his family duties. Something his wife said she was deeply thankful for, in a tearful speech given at the ceremony.
“A lot of you here don’t know it,” Melissa Kimball said. “But while he was here, he held down both forts.”
After leaving Fort Sill, Kimball will take a new post as the operations officer for the 7th Army Training Command, based in Grafenwoehr, Germany. His replacement as Fort Sill Chief of Staff will be Col. Daniel Blackmon, who until recently served on post as the commander of the 434th Air Defense Artillery Brigade.
In his farewell speech, Col. Kimball thanked as many people as he could by name, listing many of them rapidly, promising to keep his speech brief as he began.
“I understand I’m the only thing standing between you and a cold beverage of your choice at the Patriots Club,” Kimball said.
The first person Kimball thanked was his wife, taking a moment to give an emotional thanks to her for all she’s done to hold things down at home during his military career.
“You go by a lot of titles at home,” Kimball said. “You’re my rock. You’re mama bear. You’re the foundation on which this family is built. I love you, and we’re finally going to Europe.”
At the close of his speech, Kimball left the stage, and hugged Maj. Gen. Kamper, bidding him farewell, and thanking him for his mentorship.
“I didn’t quote from the FIRES Fifty,” Kimball said to Kamper, indicating the list of adages at Fort Sill speakers usually draw from. “But I did remember to thank my wife first.”