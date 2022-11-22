The sound of Velcro, or hook and loop for the aficionados, was heard across Fort Sill as the 4th Battalion, 60th Air Defense Artillery Brigade was reorganized under the 1st Armored Division during a patching ceremony Monday.

This patching ceremony marks the historic transition of the 4-60th from the 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command to the 1st Armored Division, and the ceremony was the division’s way of formally welcoming these soldiers into the Iron Soldier Family, said the division’s Deputy Command General — Maneuver Brig. Richard Bell during a speech.