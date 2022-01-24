APACHE — The Fort Sill Apache Tribe is without a tobacco compact with the State of Oklahoma.
Now, the 790-member tribe based just north of Apache is facing the loss of essential funds.
The tribe’s general legal counsel said this isn’t by choice. Valerie Devol, of Devol & Associates of Edmond, said negotiations stalled last year because there was no real negotiation at the highest level of state government to begin with. As a U.S. Tribal corporate tax law attorney, she said the whole affair was stunning.
The tribe negotiated the compact with Trevor Pemberton, general counsel to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.
“He said, ‘This is the deal, take it or leave it,’” she said. “I’ve never seen a governor so unwilling to negotiate. It’s just hardball; it’s just bullying at some level. It’s literally no respect.”
At the stroke of midnight kicking off January 2022, the Fort Sill Apache Tribe lost its ability to purchase cigarettes with a stamp that allows for a lower purchase rate and a 50/50 split of the taxes. Now they are paying full wholesale price for product, a steep markup from a month ago.
Devol said it amounts to about $100,000 the tribe received back last year on the tobacco compact. That returns to roughly $125 per tribal member in benefits and services. It puts a dent into elder care, clothing, housing and other needs within the tribe. It makes a difference as the pandemic continues into 2022.
“That’s’ something,” she said, “and that’s just based on last year.”
The tribe operates its two convenience stores, one in Apache and the other in Lawton, as well as the Casino Hotel and Event Center in Lawton. These are its sources of revenue.
Devol said the terms the state offered would return 75 percent of the money to the state and leave 25 percent to the tribe. The expired compact signed in 2014 allowed for a 50/50 split.
One of the first tribes to sign a compact in 2014 under then-Gov. Mary Fallin, their compact expired “a couple of years ago at the end of her time in office.” Following that, Devol said compacts were renewed every six months with Stitt.
Last summer, the Fort Sill Apache Tribe was contacted by the governor’s office about renegotiating the compact, Devol said. The contact came after the landmark July 2020 U.S. Supreme Court case McGirt v. Oklahoma. That ruling pertained to the Major Crimes Act, establishing that most of eastern Oklahoma remained recognized as reservation lands for the Five Tribes: Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee-Creek and Seminole Tribes. The case also opened the door for new negotiations between tribal and state governments.
“But it doesn’t work when one government tells another to ‘take it or leave it,’” she said. “There should be a respect of sovereignty. … It was once a sovereign respecting another sovereign, that’s how we got to 50/50.”
It comes in the wake of the expiration of the state’s first state-tribal hunting and fishing compact’s expiration at the first of the year due to failure to negotiate new compacts with the Cherokee and Choctaw tribes. Devol said she feels like the Fort Sill Apache are collateral damage to the state’s issues with the Five Tribes regarding the McGirt ruling.
“McGirt doesn’t even apply to the Fort Sill Apache Tribe,” she said.
With the U.S. Supreme Court granting review of its historic decision on Friday, things could change. But until then, tribe consultant Derrick Robinson said “government to government” discussions must be engaged. He believes offering untenable compacts is “pomp and circumstance” to present the appearance of negotiations.
With the compacts, both parties have 30-day termination clauses available. Robinson believes the state is betting the tribes will take the compacts and then terminate them, setting a “horrible precedent” that will make the tribes look bad.
The Constitution contacted Stitt’s office for comment, but did not receive a response.
Devol said to her, it all comes back to a lack of respect shown to each of these sovereign nations.
“I feel they don’t understand,” she said. “He wouldn’t call the governor of the State of Arkansas and treat him this way. I just don’t get it.”
The tribes contribute to the State of Oklahoma through many ways, Devol said. From establishing businesses generating jobs and revenue to the communities, to maintaining roads and establishing infrastructure, the tribes offer much to the state.
There is hope, however. Devol said it all comes down to negotiations being conducted in good faith on both sides. The tribe’s business committee wants to negotiate and is meeting Wednesday to discuss the situation as well as to decide the next direction.
“I think there’s still opportunity to talk and reach out,” she said. “I do think that we want to work these things out, but we have to work together and there has to be respect.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.