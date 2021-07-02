Fort Sill announced Best Warriors and Drill Sergeant of the Year winners

Fort Sill’s Best Warriors and the Drill Sergeant of the Year winners were announced in a ceremony Thursday at Snow Hall on Fort Sill.
This year’s Drill Sergeant of the Year went to Drill Sergeant Staff Sgt. Brett McGillivray of the 434th Field Artillery Brigade.
McGillivray, an infantryman, said his background in infantry gave him a leg up on the tough competition, especially in the weapons portion. However, like his competitors, he had to study hard and battle the Oklahoma heat.
“It just took reading, you know, reaching down and putting my nose to the grindstone and getting after it studying the modules more studying, PT and just getting after it,” McGillivray said. “But it was also a battle against the heat and that is a whole other beast in itself.”
McGillivray competed against three other drill sergeants to take home the top honor, but the battle is far from over. He will travel to Fort Leonard Wood, MO to face off against the best drills from the Army’s Training and Doctrine Command.
“It was a great competition and I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys to compete with. It was everybody pushing each other out there to be the best,” said McGillivray. “ (For the next level) I’m just going to continue to push myself and make myself better.”
The 434th also took home top honors with Drill Sergeant Staff Sgt. Micheal Labre’s winning of Fort Sill’s Best Warrior Noncommissioned officer. Labre said his win along with McGillivray’s, taking two of the three competitions, is a testament to his brigade’s drive to “lead by example and always stay competitive.”
“It took a lot of a lot of physical and mental intestinal fortitude to prepare for this and continue to drive on through the competition,” Labre said. “The toughest event, for me, was the 12 mile ruck march. We started at 0200 in the morning and immediately went into more events, so it was a pretty grueling day.”
Rounding out the winners was Spc. Zachary Mason of the 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. He earned the title of Fort Sill’s Best Warrior. Although he’s barely had time to digest the win, Mason said he’s looking forward to competing next year as a noncommissioned officer. However, that goal is a long ways away while the Fort Leonard Wood competition is just days away.
“The competition was grueling,” Mason said. “It was hard but you just can’t quit on yourself, and I never quit on myself, I kept pushing and using my family’s prior service as motivation to keep me going.”
Each soldier was tested on their physical abilities, knowledge and leadership, duties and responsibilities. They completed numerous warrior tasks and battle drills, The soldiers were pushed to their physical and mental limits with minimal sleep and covered over 20 miles of dismounted movement, said Fort Sill Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Burnley. The soldiers were graded on the Army Combat Fitness Test, soldiers common tasks, day and night land navigation as well as their knowledge of weapon systems and tactical combat casualty care, just to name a few.
“You didn’t get here by luck. You stepped forward amongst your peers to put forth the extra effort and you were selected to represent your unit, not only for your pursuit of excellence in the fundamentals, but for the way you demonstrate your commitment to a culture of values and fitness and resilience,” Burnley said. “In my book, you’re all superstars and a prime example of the warrior ethos which says, ‘I will always push the mission first. I will never accept defeat. I will never quit and I will never leave a fallen comrade.’ I am proud to serve with you.”
All soldiers will spend the next few days preparing to compete in the Training and Doctrine Command competitions later this month. The winners from there will compete against the best of the Army.