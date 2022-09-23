ANADARKO — A woman who, along with her husband, is accused of animal cruelty is slated to enter a plea in November.

Judy Wall, 72, of Fort Cobb, was scheduled to appear Thursday in Caddo County District Court for a preliminary hearing conference regarding three felony counts of cruelty to animals each and a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery, record indicate. She is scheduled to return at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 1 to enter a plea and receive a sentence.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.