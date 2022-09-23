ANADARKO — A woman who, along with her husband, is accused of animal cruelty is slated to enter a plea in November.
Judy Wall, 72, of Fort Cobb, was scheduled to appear Thursday in Caddo County District Court for a preliminary hearing conference regarding three felony counts of cruelty to animals each and a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery, record indicate. She is scheduled to return at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 1 to enter a plea and receive a sentence.
Kenneth Earl Wall, 64, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 5 for three counts of animal cruelty, records indicate.
The animal cruelty charges are punishable by up to five years in prison and/or up to $5,000 fine.
The Walls were taken into custody and made their initial appearances May 16, records indicate.
The arrest and charges followed a neighbor’s May 3 call to law enforcement regarding some neglected horses at a home east of Carnegie, according to the probable cause affidavit. The neighbor’s husband had seen Kenneth Wall shoot a horse and hauling it off after learning law enforcement had been called.
When confronting Judy Wall, the neighbor said she’d been assaulted. Video of the horse being hauled away and the assault were turned over to investigators, according to the affidavit.
Kenneth and Judy Wall are free on $5,000 bonds, records indicate.
