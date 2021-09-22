A Caddo County man is in the hospital following a Sunday afternoon wreck with a parked car.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Jeremy Koomsa, 28, of Fort Cobb, was first taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton and later transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in fair condition with head injuries.
Koomsa was driving a Ford Fusion westbound on Main Street in Fort Cobb shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday when he went off the right side of the road for about 155 feet before crashing into a Nissan Frontier parked on 4th Street, Trooper Russell Boswell reported. Koomsa was not wearing a seatbelt.
Boswell reported the collision’s cause remains under investigation.