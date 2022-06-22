FORT COBB — A Caddo County man died after being ejected during a wreck Friday night.
Ryan L. Sperle, 26, of Fort Cobb, was flown to OU Medical in Oklahoma City where he was pronounced dead from unspecified injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Sperle was driving a Ford F-250 pickup on Oklahoma 9 around 8:20 p.m. Friday when he failed to negotiate a left curve, went off the road to the right and rolled an undetermined number of times before coming to rest on its wheels about 2 miles east of Fort Cobb, Trooper Zachary Wallis reported. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected an unknown distance.
Sperle’s condition and the cause of the wreck remain under investigation.