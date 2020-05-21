ANADARKO — A 69-year-old Fort Cobb man is in jail charged with four separate counts of sexually abusing a girl who was between 8 and 9 years old at the time of the incidents.
During his interview with investigators, he told them “the devil got ahold of me.”
Steven Wayne Hinton made his initial appearance May 12 in Caddo County District Court where he received four felony counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to life in prison.
Hinton is accused of inappropriately touching and photographing the young girl and making her perform oral sex on him, according to the charges.
Investigators were alerted to the allegations on May 4 when a DHS investigator shared information the now 14-year-old girl told about Hinton. She said he’d touched her inappropriately countless times until she was 11 years old, according to the probable cause affidavit. The girl had told her therapist about the abuse and that’s how DHS was contacted.
Caddo County Sheriff’s Investigator Christopher Leal spoke with Hinton on May 11 and he admitted to touching the girl inappropriately. According to the probable cause affidavit, after the first time, “they talked together as Christians” and said “the devil got ahold of me.” He said everything he did with the girl was when she was “8 or 9” years old but that he hasn’t sexually touched her since then.
Hinton, who is being held on $200,000 bond with the condition of no contact with the girl, returns to court at 9 a.m. May 28 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.