FORT COBB — Being not so neighborly can lead to consequences.
That’s what a Caddo County man in jail on $40,000 bond learned after he was accused of terrorizing his neighbor despite a protective order in place.
David Keith Gonzalez, 43, of Fort Cobb, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Caddo County District Court where he received a felony count of intimidating a witness and a misdemeanor charge of protective order violations, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Caddo County investigators became aware of the allegations when a woman came with the complaint on June 28 that her neighbor from across the street, Gonzalez, was intimidating her and making “live in fear for her safety,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
She said that after going to court on June 21 for a protective order against Gonzalez, he continued to intimidate and harass her and her husband. She said he took a photo of her at court for the protective order hearing and blew it up and attached it to a portion of his house facing hers, the affidavit states. Seeing it from her house makes her fear for her safety, she said.
On June 27, she said Gonzalez put random items outside her home to prevent her from pulling out of her driveway. According to the affidavit, she said he also will play predator calls on a loudspeaker for 20 minutes at a time in the middle of the night and would shine bright lights at and into her home in attempt to scare her into dropping the protective order. Investigators believe the activities fall under the parameters of violating the order.
Investigators watched security video from June 21 where the woman was at the courthouse to file the protective order. Gonzalez is seen taking a photo through the window of the courtroom doors; the photo believed to have been blown up and put onto his house, the affidavit states. The reason she sought the protective order in the first place is not identified in the affidavit.