FORT COBB — A Caddo County couple are wanted for arrest after video taken by a neighbor concerned about their horses was turned over to law enforcement.
The Caddo County District Court issued felony arrest warrants Tuesday for Judy Wall, 72, and Kenneth Earl Wall, 64, both of Fort Cobb for three counts of cruelty to animals each, records indicate. Judy Wall also received a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery. The felony charges are punishable by up to five years in prison and/or up to $5,000 fine.
Caddo County Deputy Sheriff Malik Boardingham stated he was called by the landowner’s neighbor to a home east of Carnegie on May 3 on a report of some neglected horses. She told the deputy the horses were being neglected and hadn’t been fed in a long time.
The neighbor said her husband saw Kenneth Wall shoot a horse, and when Kenneth Wall found out they called the police, loaded up the horse and hauled it off, the probable cause affidavit states. She said Judy Wall also had assaulted them, and she had it and the removal of the horse on video.
The landowner told the deputy the Walls keep the horses on her land. Judy Wall told the deputy nothing was going on and she is trying to take care of the horses, who have worms, but can’t get enough hay, the affidavit states. She said they were on medicine for the worms. Boardingham stated there was little hay available and the enclosed area was barren of grass.
When asked where the horse was her husband had shot, Judy Walls said the horse had been sick with worms and old age, according to the affidavit. She didn’t know where it was taken.
The neighbor gave her videos to the deputy and wished to press charges, the affidavit states.