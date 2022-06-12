FORT COBB — A 5-year-old Caddo County boy drowned Friday night in water 3-feet-deep near a splash pad/playground near Fort Cobb Lake.
The unidentified boy, from Fort Cobb, was taken by a personal vehicle to meet Carnegie EMS who then took him to Carnegie Tri-County Municipal Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The boy was in the company of family members visiting the Deer Run Splash Pad/Playground, located about 10 feet west of the lake’s shoreline around 7 p.m. Friday. Trooper George Hoyle reported that during family activities, the boy went unobserved to an area bordered by water surrounding the play area.
When he was discovered missing, family members searched and found the boy in an area of water 3-feet-deep and began resuscitation efforts before leaving to meet the paramedics, Hoyle reported.
No flotation device was found to be in use, the report states.